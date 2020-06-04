Microsoft has just released version v0.18.2 of their new PowerToys for Windows 10.

This is patch release to fix a few items for 0.18. This release fixes a problem when PowerToys was run elevated and a ripple effect with PowerToys Run then being elevated as well. It also fixes one of the major search result issues from the 0.18/0.18.1 release.

This release will fix the issues below:

#3223 – [Launcher, Tracker] doesn’t find some apps (file explorer, windows terminal,…)

#3180 – PowerToys run shows Notepad en Notepad++ twice This is partially fixed, will be fully fixed in 0.19

#3599 – Does not find Evernote

#3532 – No camera in run

#3215 – When PowerToys is running as administrator, everything Run launches is also ran as administrator

#3646 – PowerToys Run shows no files or folders when running in admin mode

PowerToys version 0.18.brought 2 new utilities.

PowerToys Run, Microsoft’s new application launcher (use alt-space to activate) Keyboard manager, a quick easy way to remap your keyboard



You can download the release at Github here.