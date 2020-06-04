Microsoft has just released version v0.18.2 of their new PowerToys for Windows 10.
This is patch release to fix a few items for 0.18. This release fixes a problem when PowerToys was run elevated and a ripple effect with PowerToys Run then being elevated as well. It also fixes one of the major search result issues from the 0.18/0.18.1 release.
This release will fix the issues below:
- #3223 – [Launcher, Tracker] doesn’t find some apps (file explorer, windows terminal,…)
- #3180 – PowerToys run shows Notepad en Notepad++ twice
- This is partially fixed, will be fully fixed in 0.19
- #3599 – Does not find Evernote
- #3532 – No camera in run
- #3215 – When PowerToys is running as administrator, everything Run launches is also ran as administrator
- #3646 – PowerToys Run shows no files or folders when running in admin mode
PowerToys version 0.18.brought 2 new utilities.
- PowerToys Run, Microsoft’s new application launcher (use alt-space to activate)
- Keyboard manager, a quick easy way to remap your keyboard
You can download the release at Github here.
