Microsoft has made their Powertoys collection of utilities available in the Microsoft Store.

For those unaware, PowerToys is a tool that offers a collection of utilities, taking advantage of which you can be more productive on Windows.

Microsoft has been working on re-skinning the app for Windows 11, adding rounded corners and Mica effects using the WinUi 2.6 library.

The Windows 11 Microsoft Store allows a much wider range of applications, including full permission EXEs, necessary for system utilities such as PowerToys.

You can read about all the elements in the package at GitHub here and find the collection in the Windows 11 Store here.

via XDA-Dev