Nintendo has revealed Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, a surprise remake of the original GBA/DS RPGs.

Announced via a Pokémon-themed Nintendo Direct, the 3D remakes will be available on Nintendo Switch on March 6th, 2020.

Excited fans can rest calmly, or at least calmer; a demo for the game will be launching on Switch today. Mhm, you read that right! A free demo will be playable today! Oh, and progress will carry over to the final game.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team and Blue Rescue Team were surprise releases for 2006 on Nintendo DS and Game Boy Advance. While being based on a long-established dungeon crawling series – Mystery Dungeon – it was a solid deviation from tbe standard Pokémon formula.

Since 2006, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon has spawned numerous sequels. Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time and Darkness released in 2007 with Explorers of Sky releasing in 2009. The 3DS sequels Gates to Infinity and Super Mystery Dungeon launched in 2013 and 2015 respectively.