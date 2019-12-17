Pokémon GO is set to receive one more giant update before the decade ends, with the brand new Buddy Adventure feature coming to Niantic’s iconic AR mobile game.

Buddy Adventure will allow your Buddy Pokémon to travel alongside you on the map, just like they would in real life. They’ll also appear in battle and help you out while catching Pokémon.

As the two of you travel across the land, searching far and wide, your Buddy Level will go up.

The higher the Buddy Level, the more perks and quirks you’ll be able to access including a CP boost in combat, your Buddy Pokémon pointing you in the direction of hidden items, and them bringing you gifts.

You can increase your Buddy Level by earning your Pokémon’s love by giving them berries, snapping photos of them, petting them, battling with them, and simply going for a nice stroll with them. Each of these actions will also change their mood, which has an effect on how your buddy feels about you.

You can check out each Buddy level and its corresponding effects below.

Good Buddy: Your buddy can join you on your map view! You’ll also see how your buddy feels on the buddy profile page.

Great Buddy: Having a hard time catching a Pokémon? Your buddy may help you out in Pokémon encounters! It can also bring you items that can help you in your Pokémon GO journey.

Ultra Buddy: Your buddy will help you explore the world around you by letting you know about interesting places nearby! Your buddy will also bring you Souvenirs, which you can keep track of on the buddy profile page.

Best Buddy: Become Best Buddies, and your buddy will sport a Best Buddy Ribbon to show off to everyone just how close you two are! Pokémon that you're Best Buddies with can get a CP boost in combat as long as they're still assigned as your Buddy Pokémon.

Niantic says that swapping out Buddy Pokémon will no longer affect progress earned toward earning Candy.

The Buddy Adventure update also comes with a brand new Shared AR Experience mode, in which you and up to two other trainers can sync up and use AR+ to take a group photo of you and your buddies all together.

The Buddy Adventure feature should be available to all Pokémon Trainers around the world by 2020. Happy gaming!