Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’d know that POCO is no longer a part of Xiaomi India and now operates independently. Now, the company has launched a new smartphone dubbed POCO X2, which is essentially a rebranded Redmi K30 currently available in China. As is the case with previous POCO branded phones, the POCO X2 offers quality specs at an affordable price — the POCO X2 is currently the cheapest smartphone that features 120Hz display.

The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 730G coupled with 6GB/8GB RAM and it features an HDR 10 FHD+ display that has a screen refresh rate of 120Hz.

Talking about the camera, you get a quad-camera setup at the back — 64MP: Sony IMX686 sensor, 0.8?m, F1.89, AF, PDAF supported, 2MP (Macro): 1.75?m, 2-10cm, F2.4, AF, 8MP (Ultra wide): 1.12?m, F2.2, 120° FOV,FF, and 2MP (Depth): 1.75?m, 2-10cm, F2.4, AF. For selfies, you’ll get dual camera setup at the front — 20MP + 2MP. POCO X2 will be able to capture slow-motion video at 960fps.

Other specs include 3.5mm audio port, USB type-C charging port, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.0, 4,500mAh battery, a 27W fast charger.

The base variant(6GB+64GB) cost 15,999 INR ($225), while the 6GB+128GB variant currently is priced at 16,999 INR ($240). The premium POCO X2 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back 19,999 INR ($280). If you’re based in India, you can now buy the smartphone from February 11 from Flipkart.