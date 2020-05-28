June is just a few days away and Sony has revealed that Star Wars Battlefront II will be joining Call of Duty: WWII as the two free PlayStation Plus games for June 2020.

Call of Duty: WWII is already ready for free download for all PS Plus members, while Star Wars Battlefront II will be available for free as of June 2nd.

Call of Duty®: WWII tells the story of Private Ronald “Red” Daniels, a young recruit in the U.S. First Infantry Division who experiences combat for the first time on D-Day, one of the largest amphibious assaults in history. After surviving the beaches of Normandy, Red and his squad will fight their way across Europe, engaging the enemy in iconic battle locations such as the Hürtgen Forest and the Battle of the Bulge, as they make their way into Germany.

Meet your destiny as Luke Skywalker on Death Star II. Get boots on the ground in massive Clone Wars conflicts. Lead the First Order to dominance as Kylo Ren. Rebel against the Empire. Crush the Resistance. Join the action and enjoy more than 25 free game updates since launch – including online Co-Op, massive offline battles against AI foes in Instant Action, and the non-linear, multiplayer tug-of-war between planetary surfaces and capital ships in Capital Supremacy. Be the hero in the ultimate Star Wars battle fantasy.

Both games will be free for all PlayStation Plus members until Monday, July 6th, 2020.

As a reminder, you have to keep an active PlayStation Plus membership in order to play the games and you do have to download them by yourself. They won’t automatically appear in your PlayStation library.

If you’re a PS Plus member and have yet to pick up May’s free games, no sweat! Both Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19 will continue to be free and ready for download until Monday, 1st of June.

If you’re not a PlayStation Plus member but want to be, you can find out more about subscribing by popping over to the official PlayStation website. Happy gaming!