Sony has revealed the first game in next month’s PlayStation Plus lineup, with Call of Duty: WWII being available to download for free for all PlayStation Plus members as early as May 26th.

The company says that it’ll “share additional details of [the] monthly lineup later this week,” which falls in line with the usual timing of PlayStation Plus announcements.

Call of Duty®: WWII tells the story of Private Ronald “Red” Daniels, a young recruit in the U.S. First Infantry Division who experiences combat for the first time on D-Day, one of the largest amphibious assaults in history. After surviving the beaches of Normandy, Red and his squad will fight their way across Europe, engaging the enemy in iconic battle locations such as the Hürtgen Forest and the Battle of the Bulge, as they make their way into Germany.

Just in case you missed it, PS Plus members can pick up Call of Duty: WWII for the low low price of free starting tomorrow, May 26th, 2020. It’ll be available for free until July 6th.

As a reminder, you have to keep an active PlayStation Plus membership in order to play the games and you do have to download them by yourself. They won’t automatically appear in your PlayStation library.

If you’re a PS Plus member and have yet to pick up May’s free games, no sweat! Both Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19 will continue to be free and ready for download until Monday, 1st of June.

If you’re not a PlayStation Plus member but want to be, you can find out more about subscribing by popping over to the official PlayStation website. Happy gaming!