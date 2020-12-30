Sony has announced the upcoming PlayStation Plus January 2021 lineup. As far as games go, the PlayStation Plus January 2021 library includes three titles across two generations of PlayStation consoles.

Check out the full PlayStation Plus January 2021 lineup below:

GreedFall (PS4)

Explore uncharted new lands as you set foot on a remote island seeping with magic, and filled with riches, lost secrets, and fantastic creatures. Forge this new world’s destiny, as you befriend or betray companions and entire factions. With diplomacy, deception and force, become part of a living, evolving world – influence its course and shape your story. – Engage in a core roleplaying experience – achieve quests and complete objectives in a multitude of different ways – through combat, diplomacy, deception, or stealth. – Complete freedom in character progression – play as a male or female, customize your appearance, and freely choose your abilities, spells and skills. – Delve into a mysterious world of magic – begin a grand journey and uncover ancient secrets protected by supernatural beings, manifestations of the island’s earthly magic.

If you pick up GreedFall as part of the PlayStation Plus January 2021 lineup, be aware that a next-gen version is currently in the works.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Experience Lara Croft’s defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider. In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she races to save the world from a Maya apocalypse, Lara will ultimately be forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be.

Maneater PS5