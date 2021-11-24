A former PlayStation employee has filed a lawsuit against Sony Interactive Entertainment claiming it “cultivates a work environment that discriminates against female employees.”

As spotted by Axios, the lawsuit, filed by former PlayStation IT security analyst Emma Majo, claims that Sony “willfully violated” California’s labour laws by “intentionally, knowingly, and/or deliberately paying women less than men for substantially equal or similar work.”

In the lawsuit, Majo alleges that female employees at PlayStation “were not compensated equally to male employees,” while also being denied promotions and held back to lower pay levels than male counterparts.

Furthermore, the lawsuit alleges that the “discriminatory employment practices, policies, and procedures are centrally established and implemented at the highest levels of Sony.”

The lawsuit surmises that Majo “was not promoted, and she was demoted, because of gender bias, because she is a female, and because she spoke up about gender bias. She further alleges her termination was caused by gender bias against females, and because of bias against those who spoke up about gender bias.”

This lawsuit comes as a bit of a slap in the face for Sony, who recently spoke out against Activision Blizzard for their dire workplace practices. In an email sent to PlayStation staff, CEO Jim Ryan said that he was “disheartened and frankly stunned to read” that Activision “has not done enough to address a deep-seated culture of discrimination and harassment.”