In a move that snubs the previous talks of Microsoft acquiring Discord with a mammoth $10 billion offer, PlayStation has swept in and partnered with the communication giant.

Announced in a Sony blog post by Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony, it was announced that their “goal is to bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year.”

To bring this partnership to life, Sony has made a “minority investment as part of Discord’s Series H round,” of funding, as announced in the blog post.

It’s unsure how this new partnership will manifest on PlayStation consoles when it debuts next year, but the aim is for “allowing friends, groups, and communities to hang out, have fun, and communicate more easily while playing games together,” so it may come as an evolution of the party system.

While this is obviously a blow to Microsoft who failed to acquire Discord, it’s far from PlayStation acquiring the company themselves, so there might still be hope for an Xbox partnership in the future, though admittedly it’s not all too likely.