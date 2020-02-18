It’s the end of an era as Sony’s official PlayStation forums are set to close down, meaning gamers will have to find new places to share technical and moral support.

The news was announced in a rather short message on the PlayStation site, which you can read below.

Beginning 27 February, the PlayStation.com forums will no longer be available. We invite you to continue the conversation via PlayStation.Blog, Twitter, and Instagram. For product support, please visit the support site playstation.com/help

As the message states, the official PlayStation website will still be available for help and support with PlayStation products and associated issues. The PlayStation site offers a helpful interactive FAQ and, if you can’t find your issue listed, you can always email a support specialist.

If you prefer social media, you can always head over to PlayStation’s official Twitter or Instagram pages. While it’s not as easy to get help and support over platforms like Instagram, they can be useful in keeping up with current events. The @AskPlayStation Twitter also allows for technical troubleshooting over Twitter.

Luckily, seeing as it’s 2020 and the internet is at almost everyone’s fingertips, it’s likely that frequent forum posters will be able to find somewhere new to chat with other players, offer technical advice, and just generally chill.

If you’re looking for somewhere PlayStation-specific to reach out, talk about how good Persona 5 is, or just show off a cool screenshot you took, r/PlayStation on Reddit claims that it’s “far less strict than other PlayStation subreddits” and also allows “just about any non-offensive type of post from pictures of purchases to trophy bragging to tech help requests.”

So long, PlayStation forums. Thanks for helping me solve why Final Fantasy VII refused to save to my PlayStation 1 memory card all those years ago.