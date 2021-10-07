Google is confirmed to launch the much-hyped Pixel 6 series on October 19. The hardware event is expected to see Google showcasing how well Pixel 6 works with Android 12. While Google’s not-so-conventional way of hyping up the Pixel 6 launch has made us less excited about the official launch event, it seems that the company may have some surprises planned for us on October 19.

According to a Twitter handle named AI, Google will reveal its first-ever foldable Phone, simply called Pixel Fold, alongside the Pixel 6 series. The Pixel Fold and the Pixel 6 will be accompanied by the company’s new Pixel Watch and the new Nest speakers. As per the tipster, the company may also launch a Pixel tablet at the event.

Talking about the Pixel Fold, Google has so far remained tight-lipped about the upcoming foldable phone. The rumor mills haven’t been able to do a great job with Pixel Fold leaks either. Thus far, we’ve come to know only about a few pieces of information about the device — that it will feature a 7.57-inch display with the support for a screen refresh rate of 120Hz.

However, it’s not clear whether Google’s foldable phone will be based on Android 12. The name Passport, which is rumored to be the codename for Pixel Fold, appeared in the source code of Android 12 Beta, confirming the existence of the device. This also led people to speculate whether the foldable smartphone will offer Android 12 out of the box.

While today’s leak may have spoiled the surprise, Google has done a great job in preventing(sort of) the leaks. Nevertheless, what we just heard today will make the tech enthusiasts excited about Google’s hardware event once again. Are you excited about Google’s upcoming hardware event? Let us know down in the comments.