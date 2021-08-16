There have been numerous rumours that Google is working on a folding smartphone, which many have dubbed the Google Pixel Fold.

Now an examination of the source code of the Android 12 Beta has revealed that the code-name for this handset is ‘Passport’.

Oriole, Raven, Passport, "Slider" are 4 out of 5 devices that have a modem referenced as "g5123b". The most recent Samsung Exynos ("shannon") modem is 5123A. Can't confirm the last one right now. — cstark27 (@Cstark_27) August 11, 2021

The Android 12 Beta references “Oriole” and “Raven,” “Passport” and “Slider”, with the “Oriole” and “Raven” believed to be the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

The devices use Samsung’s latest modem, and suggests the Passport uses the same Google Tensor processor as the Google Pixel 6. Google has said the Samsung-produced Google Tensor processor will make the Pixel 6 one of the most performant and secure phones in the world.

The Passport is expected to have a 7.6 inch folding screen similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and like that device will also be coated with Ultra-Thin Glass.

Google’s entrance to the foldable market should be a game-changer, with many of the improvements needed to support new form factor expected to trickle down to base Android.

