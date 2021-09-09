Last month, Google officially announced that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro would be the company’s flagship smartphones for this year. The company also gave us a glimpse of how the smartphone will look like, confirming the previously leaked renders. And now that we’re only a few away from the official release date of the Pixel 6 series, the company has released its first Pixel 6 advertisement, showing the smartphone in people’s hands.

The advertisement shows the Google Pixel 6 smartphone from every angle, giving us a detailed look at what the smartphone looks like in different colors. However, what we saw in the advertisement is already known to us, thanks to the previous leaks. What is really catchy in the ad is the tagline, which says, “For all you are.” The teaser starts by asking “What if smartphones weren’t just smart.” It’s accompanied by another question: “What if your phone saw you for who you are.” Then the teaser then goes on to show people holding the Pixel 6 smartphone. The end part of the ad reveals a tiny clip of the new Tensor chip and that the Pixel 6 series is “Coming Fall 2021.”

GOOGLE PIXEL 6 RUMORED SPECS

According to previous rumors, the Google Pixel 6 Pro measures roughly 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9 millimeters (11.5 millimeters thickness if you take the camera bump into account). The smartphone features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display, in the top middle of which a single punch-hole cutout resides. It’s currently not known whether or not the display will have support for a high refresh rate.

Talking about the camera, the Pixel 6 Pro rocks a triple camera setup, a primary wide-angle camera, a periscope telephoto camera, and an unknown camera, which are accompanied by an LED flash. The camera module also includes a couple of sensors, about which we have no information as of yet. Other features include dual stereo speakers, wireless charging.

Rumor has it that Google will use its own processor called Whitechapel for its Pixel 6 devices. If true, this will be the first time Google will use its own chipset in a Pixel smartphone.

via 9to5google