One of the biggest disappointments of Microsoft’s Project xCloud game streaming service was that it was exclusive to iOS and Android handsets.

It appears this situation may soon come to an end, with a gamer spotting Xbox chief Phil Spencer using a PC client for the game streaming service.

The Xbox Game Streaming Test App would presumably allow Phil to play high-end games on a low-powered PC, something which would vastly expand the potential audience for a PC gaming title.

The service has so far been well received on mobile, with around 100 titles available and users generally happy with the performance, especially compared to Google’s Stadia service. With GDC cancelled we may still see the expansion announced not too long from now.

