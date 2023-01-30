Xbox head Phil Spencer assures fans of Halo’s future despite massive 343i layoff

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer assured fans that Halo still has a future despite the layoff greatly affecting 343 Industries, which is currently responsible for the game’s development. In an interview with IGN, the Xbox head said that “the heart and soul of Halo is with 343 and the team’s that there, and I have the utmost confidence in the team that’s there and leading and the plan that they have going forward.”

Microsoft’s recent layoff affected 10,000 employees. One of the company’s teams that was reportedly hit the hardest was 343i, causing many fans to worry about the Halo franchise. Nonetheless, Spencer stressed the importance of Halo and the 343i and said the move would better cement the latter’s position.

“What we’re doing now is we want to make sure that leadership team is set up with the flexibility to build the plan that they need to go build,” Spencer said. “Halo will remain critically important to what Xbox is doing, and 343 is critically important to the success of Halo.”

Additionally, while plans for the future of Halo were not clarified, Spencer said 343i has a lot to share in the future.

“I’m going to let 343 talk about the plans that they have right now, that people know they have the next season that’s coming up, and they’re excited about that,” Spencer shared. “They’ve got some other things, some rumored, some announced, that they’ll be working on. They’re excited about the plan forward. I look at, say, the work that they’ve done on Forge and the amazing support we’ve had from creators there. The timeline for Halo…Halo is always going to be one of those things in my mind that is part of Xbox lore, part of the foundation of what Xbox is about.”

“I expect that we’ll be continuing to support and grow Halo for as long as the Xbox is a platform for people to play,” he added.” So I think the timeline goes on and on in line with Xbox, and I want to make sure the team’s set up to succeed with that.”

Prior to Spencer’s statement, 343i head Pierre Hintze clarified the concerns regarding Halo and Master Chief on the Twitter page of the studio.

“Halo and Master Chief are here to stay.” Hintze’s statement reads. “343 Industries will continue to develop Halo now and in the future, including epic stories, multiplayer, and more of what makes Halo great.”