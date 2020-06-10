The fantastic PlayStation Vita exclusive game Persona 4 Golden is reportedly making the journey over to PCs later this year.
Leaked via a Steam Database listing that was added to the platform just one week ago, the fantastic Atlus RPG was properly listed alongside official logos and banners.
Persona 4 Golden icon/banner from SteamDB https://t.co/VVqrNlsRhD pic.twitter.com/MJsC9OlgM6
— Wario64 (@Wario64) June 9, 2020
Industry analyst Daniel “ZHugeEX” Ahmad has come out to state that the game will be announced with a stealth release, presumably during the upcoming PC Gaming Show livestream.
Announce and release same day
— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) June 9, 2020
Persona 4 Golden is an expanded version of the original PS2 Japanese roleplaying game, much like the recent Persona 5 Royal, that sees a group of tightknit friends tackle a paranormal mystery revolving around a phantom TV channel that is killing civilians.
Golden is the definitive version of the game. While the original P4 is still a very good JRPG, Persona 4 Golden introduces new story elements, dungeons, new personas and more.
Hopefully, with SEGA’s new initiative to multiplatform gaming, we’ll see Persona come to even more platforms. (Maybe even a Nintendo Switch port?)