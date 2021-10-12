Not all sites look best in Google’s forced Dark Mode, and Google is working on a way to make it easy for users to disable the feature on specific sites.

Chrome Canary now offers the ability to easily disable Dark Theme via a new menu item.

When you enable or disable Dark Theme, your choice is recorded into a block list which is available in Settings.

If you regret your earlier choice you can easily edit your list in the same location.

The feature is currently in Chrome Canary and should hit the Dev and Stable builds in a few weeks.

via Leo Varela