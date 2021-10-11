IDC: PC industry registered the sixth consecutive quarter of shipment growth

IDC today published its Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. In Q3 2021, PC shipments reached 86.7 million units, up 3.9% when compared to the previous year. Lenovo was the No.1 vendor followed by HP. Dell registered the biggest growth among the leading PC vendors with 26.6% growth compared to previous year. Despite having a strong product lineup led by M1-powered MacBook Air, Apple came at 4th position with a modest 9.9% growth.

“The PC industry continues to be hampered by supply and logistical challenges and unfortunately these issues have not seen much improvement in recent months,” said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC’s Mobile and Consumer Device Trackers. “Given the current circumstances, we are seeing some vendors reprioritize shipments amongst various markets, allowing emerging markets to maintain growth momentum while some mature markets begin to slow.”

“Bottlenecked supply chains and ongoing logistic challenges led the U.S. PC market into its first quarter of annual shipment decline since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Neha Mahajan, senior research analyst, Devices and Displays at IDC. “After a year of accelerated buying driven by the shift to remote work and learning, there’s also been a comparative slowdown in PC spending and that has caused some softening of the U.S. PC market today. Yet, supply clearly remains behind demand in key segments with inventory still below normal levels.”

Source: IDC