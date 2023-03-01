Microsoft expands PC Game Pass preview to 40 new countries despite Xbox sell-off rumor

After the rumor about possibly selling its Xbox business, Microsoft said it is now expanding the PC Game Pass preview in 40 new countries.

Earlier this week, VGC editor and owner Andy Robinson’s post on Twitter caught the attention of many game enthusiasts after claiming that he knows “a lot of industry pundits think MS selling off Xbox is a genuine possibility should this be blocked (I still expect it to go through with concessions).”

Robinson’s comment was meant for Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, who had an interview with The Times earlier and said that the Activision deal “is not some linchpin to the long term — Xbox will exist if this deal doesn’t go through.”

Days after this, Microsoft seems to be trying to prove this by announcing that its PC Game Pass preview is reaching more Insiders starting February 28. According to the software giant, it will bring the program to 40 new countries: Albania, Algeria, Bahrain, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Estonia, Georgia, Guatemala, Honduras, Iceland, Kuwait, Latvia, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Morocco, Nicaragua, North Macedonia, Oman, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Qatar, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Tunisia, Ukraine, and Uruguay.

As expected, individuals who like to participate in the preview must sign up for the PC Game Pass Preview program to access its different features and benefits. Participants of the preview can get more as the company plans to release some new titles to the gaming service in the coming weeks, including Minecraft Legends on April 18 and Redfall on May 2.