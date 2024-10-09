Passkeys on Windows 11 will soon support third-party providers, like 1Password & Bitwarden

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Since Microsoft first launched passkeys on Windows 11, starting with the 23H2 version a while ago, the Redmond tech giant has been adding a lot of features here and there.

And now, it seems like Microsoft is adding support for third-party providers, like 1Password and Bitwarden, for passkeys on Windows 11. The Windows makers announced in a recent update that the plug-in model for third-party passkey providers is set to launch “in the coming months.”

“You will be able to use the same passkey on Windows 11 that you’ve created on your mobile device, and together we can raise the bar on login security with passkeys,” Katharine Holdsworth from Microsoft’s Windows Security division says.

We’re also getting a redesigned Windows Hello UI that lets you easily manage your passkeys. You can save and sync passkeys across Windows 11 devices a lot safer with end-to-end encryption, which is an ideal practice for businesses and organizations.

The password-less login tech passkey lets you use your face, fingerprint, or device PIN to sign into your accounts. Microsoft has faced countless cybersecurity attacks in the past—which also prompted the Secure Future Initiative—and it only makes sense for the Redmond company to enforce stricter security to protect Windows 11 users.

Microsoft says that these new experiences are coming first to folks in the Windows Insider program, across Canary, Beta, and Dev channels, before launching it to the masses through a Stable launch.

You can download 1Password for Windows here and for macOS here. You can also try Bitwarden here.