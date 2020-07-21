Microsoft partners can now extend Microsoft Teams meeting experience with their apps and services

At Inspire conference, Microsoft today announced a new way for partners to extend the Microsoft Teams meeting experience with their apps and services. Developers and independent software vendors can now bring their apps directly within the Teams meeting experience as a new tab in Teams meetings, as well as new side panel and real-time notification capabilities.

Users will be able to add apps to the meeting controls bar, providing easy access for meeting participants.

For example, a third-party Agenda app could add a tab with an agenda in the pre-meeting window, a button to open agenda items on the meeting control bar, or a summary file or other type of object in the post-meeting chat window.

Microsoft Teams will support 3rd party services integration starting in late July.

Source: Microsoft