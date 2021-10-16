In a recent U-turn, Microsoft recently extended their TPM 2.0 support requirement to virtual machines, meaning most virtual machines no longer supported Windows 11, including the popular Parallels macOS application.

Thankfully that company never rests, and they have just announced an update to their application, taking Parallels Desktop to version 17.1.

Parallels now include improved Windows 11 virtual machine (VM) support and stability with the introduction of Virtual Trusted Platform Modules (vTPMs) by default for all future and past Windows 11 VMs.

“Knowing that Parallels Desktop plays a critical role in enabling users to run the latest versions of Windows on their favorite Mac device today, we’ve developed a simple solution to help all users upgrade to Windows 11 with the enablement of vTPMs by default on all Mac devices,” said Elena Koryakina, Vice President of Engineering at Parallels. “The latest version of Parallels Desktop also builds on our customers’ top requests with new gaming and 3D integrations to further enhance the user experience.”

The app now also fully supports macOS Monterey as a host OS and improves the user experience when running macOS Monterey in a VM on Apple M1 Mac.

Users of all editions of Parallels Desktop 17 (Standard, Pro & Business) will be able to run Windows 11 with the use of a vTPM added by default to meet the minimum requirements of Windows 11.

In response to customers’ top requests, Parallels also improves graphics for several Windows games including, but not limited to: World of Warcraft, Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition, Tomb Raider 3, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, World of Tanks, Raft.

Read more about the specific requirements needed when running Windows 11 on either Apple M1 or Intel-based Mac computers in their blog post here.