Despite news of their death briefly being announced by the Panzer Dragoon VR Twitter account, it turns out that producer Haruto Watanabe is still very much alive and well.

“Panzer Dragoon Voyage Record has been cancelled due to the cancellation of the contract by Sega and the death of the producer, Haruto Watanabe, CEO of Wildman Inc. Thank you for your support,” the developer announced on Twitter account before swiftly deleting the tweet a few hours later.

It turns out, thankfully, that Haruto Watanabe isn’t actually dead after all, as a number of Watanabe’s friends have confirmed that he is still alive.

We’re not too sure how a mistake like this could happen, but the whole thing seems to have thrown the future of Panzer Dragoon Voyage Record into disarray, as there’s not been word on whether the game has actually been cancelled or not.

If you’ve not heard of it until now, Panzer Dragoon Voyage Record is a new virtual reality outing for the series, in which players can relive episodes from previous games in the franchise in first-person, providing a new twist to the rail shooter franchise.

Panzer Dragoon Voyage Record is believed to launch sometime in 2021, however, no exact release date has been confirmed. There is also no word on which headsets the game will release on if it does release at all.