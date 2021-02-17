OnePlus was supposed to roll out the OxygenOS 11 update to its OnePlus 7 and 7T series in the month of December but for some issues with the encryption data, the company had to delay the update. This led to people believing that the update will also be delayed for its other old flagships and mid-range phones, which include devices like OnePlus 6, 6T, and OnePlus Nord. And while we don’t know exactly when the OxygenOS 11 update will be available for OnePlus 6 and 6T, it seems that OnePlus Nord users will be able to get a taste of the latest version of Android by the end of this month.

According to OnePlus customer care, the stable version of the OxygenOS 11 will be available for OnePlus Nord phones in the last week of February. The company has been conducting beta testing OxygenOS 11 update with the Nord users for quite some time now, so it’s definitely not a surprise, in fact, we’ll be surprised if the company doesn’t make the update available for the Nord users this month.

The stable version of the OxygenOS 11 update is currently available for OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, while the OnePlus 8T comes with the latest version of the Android out of the box. In other words, only three OnePlus models are currently running the Stable OxygenOS 11 update. Now, the OnePlus Nord is all set to join the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T.

Apart from Nord, the OnePlus 7 and 7T series are likely to get the Android 11 update soon. How soon, you ask? Well, the company is currently testing the update with OnePlus 7/7T users that opted for the beta testing program, so it’s safe to say that the update will become available for OnePlus 7 and 7T users within a month or two.

Meanwhile, you’ll be able to install the latest OxygenOS 11 update on your OnePlus Nord phone by going to Settings > System > System updates.

via Piunikaweb