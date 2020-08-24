OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 10.5.5 for OnePlus Nord users. The latest software update brings lots of improvements, bug fixes, and no new features for Nord users.

OxygenOS 10.5.5 includes improved volume adjustment interface, fixes for issues such as system reboot, OnePlus Notes always running in the background, improved general power consumption, improved charging experience. The update also includes camera improvements. You can see the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Improved volume adjustment interface Fixed system reboot issue when free-form is enabled Fixed issue of OnePlus Notes always running in background

Camera Improved image clarity of front camera in low light Improved image clarity of macro camera

Power Improved general power consumption Improved charging experience



It’s worth noting that the latest OxygenOS update is being rolled out in a phased manner, meaning if you’re using a Nord, the update might not show up on your smartphone today — you might have to wait a few more days to get it.

You can update your OnePlus Nord smartphone to the latest OxygenOS update just by going to the Settings> System> System updates.