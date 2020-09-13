The Surface Duo has been several years in development, but it seems Microsoft still has a lot of work to do to live up to the promise and hype of the device, with early adopters reporting very disappointing experiences.

Several users have taken their complaints to Twitter, which we have collected below:

Erica Griffen, who was one of Microsoft’s early reviewers, appears to be having an issue with the video driver or other hardware.

Love my Surface Duo. Smoothest most responsive phone ever. pic.twitter.com/89LD07VqHL — Gregory McFadden (@GregoryMcFadden) September 12, 2020

Gregory McFadden appears to be having issues with gesture recognition, something reviewers have also highlighted.

Clark launched a whole thread on his issues:

Playstore isn’t even optimized for the dual screens pic.twitter.com/xnAj6Eqaxb — Clark (@clarkistheming) September 10, 2020

Despite the bugs many of the owners still appear to love the promise of the device, but it is pretty clear that Microsoft’s recent firmware update is simply the first off many more that are needed.