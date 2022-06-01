Minecraft x Ice Age DLC - Official Trailer

The first movie in the Ice Age franchise was released 20 years ago, and the last one, Ice Age: Collision Course, came out six years ago. So, it’s good news that the story we’ve been all missing is coming to your Minecraft’s Overworld now.

Through the crafting effort of 4j Studios, this Ice Age world will give us a vast explorable map in Mojang Studio’s sandbox video game. Additionally, players will see the movie’s huge host of huggable characters in this Overworld.

There will be 30 skins in the Ice Age DLC, so you will have a vast selection of what to wear as you explore this frosty world. Be the weird character of the game by dressing up as Sid, be the serious Manny, charm the world as Ellie, or scare other creatures of the world as the vicious Diego. (Even Roshan the baby joins the gang here!)

The new DLC is perfectly crafted to immortalize the movie we’ve all loved through the years. In this different-looking Overworld, you’ll view a perfectly designed environment reflecting the alpine glaciers and the movie’s most iconic locations, including the skeleton bridge, lava falls, ice cavern, mammoth tree, and more. In addition, you’ll also encounter prehistoric creatures that will give the world more life. Meet vultures speeding in the sky, shadows hiding beneath the ice-blue waters, saber-tooth tigers prowling the area, prehistoric pigs hiding behind trees, and more.

Of course, you’ll be visiting this icy world not just for fun. You’ll be having a mission, so be sure to investigate all areas of the Ice Age Overworld. So, what exactly would you be looking for? Acorns. Be as desperate as Scrat in collecting these elusive nuts in order to literally and figuratively crack mysteries in your mission.

The Ice Age DLC is now available for download today on your Minecrafting device, but be sure to have the latest version of the Minecraft Bedrock game, which is sold separately.