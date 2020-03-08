The profile card (sometimes referred to as a contact card or people card) displays detailed information about people and offers easy access to several ways of communicating with them. The profile card will be displayed whenever you hover over a name or picture in Outlook or other Office apps and services. Microsoft has now announced that it will allow enterprises to customize profile card in Outlook and other apps.

Right now, the content to be displayed in the people card is decided by Microsoft. With the upcoming update, organizations can include custom properties related to their organization or a person’s role. For example, some companies will use employee ID numbers often. Such companies can add Employee ID field to the profile card.

This new improved profile card experience will be available in Spring 2020.

Source: Microsoft