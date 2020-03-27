Latest Outlook for Windows Insider build allows you to disable @ mentions

Microsoft yesterday released a new Office for Windows Desktop Insider Fast build. This Version 2004 (Build 16.0.12718.20010 ) comes with a new feature for Outlook app. Back in 2016, Microsoft announced @ mentions feature that made collaborating on email fast and easy. In this latest build, Microsoft allows users to disable @ mentions in Outlook.
Here’s how the feature works:
- Select File > Options > Mail.
- Under Send Messages, clear the Suggest names to mention when I use the @ symbol in a message check box.
- Click OK.
Outlook bug fixes:
- We fixed an issue where Outlook didn’t show a user’s Signature list when the user was replying to a digitally rights managed message that they didn’t have owner permission for.
- We fixed an issue where users were unable to add additional attachments to a previously created meeting when accessing it from a web location.
- We fixed an issue where Save to Cloud was missing from the Attachments menu.
This build also includes some bug fixes for other Office apps, find the details below.
Word bug fixes:
- We fixed an issue where the Comments pane could be empty when a user selected Multiple Pages in the View menu.
PowerPoint bug fixes:
- We fixed an issue where PowerPoint files containing emojis would fail to save.
Project bug fixes:
- We fixed an issue where when Custom Field Value List Get Item was executed without a lookup table for the custom field, Project would create an empty lookup table.
Source: Microsoft
Comments