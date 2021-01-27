Outlook for Mac beta now supports shared calendars and .ics files

Early this week, Microsoft released the availability of the new Outlook for Mac build for Beta Channel users. This version 16.46 (21012403) build comes with support for shared calendars and .ics files. Find the full change log below.
- Shared Calendars
- Opening of shared calendars has now resumed rollout in Beta Channel. Existing shared calendars will be migrated when you switch to the new Outlook
Import .ics files
You can now import .ics calendar event files by dragging and dropping them into Outlook or by double-clicking, then choosing the account/calendar where the events will be saved
- Fixes:
Calendar: Teams meeting button is now displayed when creating events in environments where Conditional Access (CA) policies are being enforced
Source: Microsoft
