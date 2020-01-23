Outlook for iOS and Android updated with a new set of Fluent Design icons

Microsoft yesterday released an updated Outlook app for iOS and Android devices. This new update comes with a brand new set of mobile system icons that are designed based on Fluent Design language. These new icons are designed for a modern mobile experience and exclusive to Microsoft.

Outlook app allows you to bring all your email accounts and calendars in a single location. Outlook includes Word, Excel and PowerPoint integrations to help you manage and send files without much effort. You can customize email and calendar tools so you can stay on top of your busy day.

Outlook works with Microsoft Exchange, Office 365, Outlook.com (including Hotmail and MSN), Gmail, Yahoo Mail, and iCloud.

You can download the latest Outlook app for iOS devices here and Android devices here.