Microsoft has pushed a new update to the Outlook app on Android, taking the app to version 4.2132.1 (42132819). The update adds new display density options, allowing users to choose between Spacious, Cozy and Compact views.

The new options can be found under Now, in Settings> Preferences> Appearance> Density. The feature appears to be rolling out as a controlled roll-out as not everyone has it yet.

You can download and install the Microsoft Outlook app on your Android smartphone from the below link, or you can go to the Google Play Store and search for the app.

via HTNovo