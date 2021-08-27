Microsoft has pushed a new update to the Outlook app on Android, taking the app to version 4.2132.1 (42132819). The update adds new display density options, allowing users to choose between  Spacious, Cozy and Compact views.

The new options can be found under Now, in Settings> Preferences> Appearance>  Density.  The feature appears to be rolling out as a controlled roll-out as not everyone has it yet.

You can download and install the Microsoft Outlook app on your Android smartphone from the below link, or you can go to the Google Play Store and search for the app.

Microsoft Outlook: Secure email, calendars & files
Microsoft Outlook: Secure email, calendars & files
Download QR-Code
Microsoft Outlook: Secure email, calendars & files
Developer: Microsoft Corporation
Price: Free

via HTNovo

Comments