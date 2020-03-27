Outlook for Android will soon get the new Discover feature

Microsoft today announced the new Discover feature that is rolling out to Outlook for Android Insiders. This new feature will allow users to stay up-to-date with what’s going on in their organization in Outlook.

The new Discover feature uses machine learning to identify documents that are popular among employees close to an user in their organization, and then display them as result suggestions on the Search Page in Outlook mobile. This can include both documents they have seen before and documents that are yet unknown to them. The Discover view is powered by Office Delve, and both have a dependency on the Office Graph.

Discover view is available to following Office 365 plans:

Office 365 Enterprise (E1, E3, and E4)

Office 365 Education

Office 365 Government (E1, E3 and E4)

Office 365 Business Essentials

Office 365 Business Premium

Source: Microsoft