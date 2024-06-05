Outlook app for iOS, Android and Windows will get several improvements in the coming months

Microsoft recently updated its Roadmap page to reveal that Outlook app will get several new improvements in the next few months. These new improvements are coming to the new Outlook app on Windows, Outlook for iOS, Outlook for Android and Outlook on the web.

First, the new Outlook for Windows and web will get rewrite capabilities that will allow users to select sentences and rewrite them using Copilot. Users can also give detailed instructions on how to rewrite and be able to modify tone and length. This feature will be available in July.

Second, when you are using Microsoft Word, Excel, or PowerPoint apps, and want to share a file that is saved locally in your PC, the new Outlook for Windows will show up as a share target. This will allow you to easily share the file as an attachment via Outlook. This feature will be available in August.

Third, on Outlook for iOS and Outlook on Android, when you are reading a mail, the available actions are displayed in the top-right corner. Microsoft will now move these actions to be at the bottom of the screen with the ability to customize the order and placement of the actions based on your need. Also, you will be able to access all conversation actions from the inbox view by long-pressing a mail on Outlook for iOS. This feature will be available by August.

Finally, Outlook for iOS and Outlook on Android will have the ability to search within the new Settings experience allowing you to find exactly what you’re looking for. This feature will be available by August.