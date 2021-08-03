Otterbox’s Mobile Gaming Clip for MagSafe is perfect for xCloud on the iPhone 12

Project xCloud, part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, means you can finally play desktop-quality games on your phone, but for best results, you still need a controller.

If you have an iPhone 12, one of the best choices for mating your phone and Xbox controller may be Otterbox’s Mobile Gaming Clip for MagSafe.

Designed for seamless interaction with Apple MagSafe technology, the OtterBox Mobile Gaming Clip for MagSafe features one-handed angle adjustment and tilt for non-stop gaming comfort and is designed not to interference with your Xbox controller functions.

Gallery

It features:

Designed for seamless interaction with MagSafe technology

Precision-fit clip stays out of the way of Xbox controller features

Unlimited one-handed angle adjustment and tilt provides non-stop gaming comfort

Optimal controller balance reduces wrist stress

Clip detaches for table-top stand

Foldable clip lies flat and nests seamlessly in OtterBox Carry Case for easy storage and transportation

With strong magnetic alignment and attachment, phone is secure and stable for confident gameplay

Easy to install and remove

Legendary durable OtterBox protection

Limited lifetime warranty and hassle-free customer experience

The OtterBox Mobile Gaming Clip for MagSafe is only $39.95 and can be found on their website here.

via the Verge