We simply can’t get over this year’s MWC Barcelona event, where we witnessed a handful of remarkable technologies: the OPPO 5G CPE T2, ThinkPad X13s, and more. Yet, besides these commercial devices, there are other entries worth discussing. Here they are:

The Kime Robot by Macco Robotics

Food preparation and safety are essential concepts in the food industry. In this time pandemic, however, observing them has become challenging. This is where the Kime robot of Macco Robotics company comes into action.

Kime is a customizable kiosk with an integrated robot inside instead of a human bartender/waiter. The booth has a protective methacrylate cover that prevents unnecessary contact, while the contamination-free space and other antimicrobial materials that are used make the food preparation safer.

The robot can serve a wide variety of quality products, including beer, coffee, cocktails, pastries, salad, and more. It can do the task 24 hours a day or perform 253 services per hour.

Making Kime more interesting is its human-like features like multi-language capability (up to 10 languages), digital facial expressions, and the ability to recognize frequent customers. Moreover, ordering from Kime is a piece of cake, thanks to the integrated touch screen and app-ordering system. For businesses, on the other hand, it will offer handy features like sales data and constant monitoring and smartERP integration.

5G Remote Car Racing

If you love car racing games, Vrombr, the product of the Polyptik-Orange collaboration will give you the realistic experience of driving racing cars even you’re far.

The game is made possible through the high speed and low latency of the 5G network. It allowed the racers in the Barcelona stand to remotely control the 1:10 model vehicles on a 40-meter-long circuit located at the Orange 5G Lab in Châtillon on the outskirts of Paris.

Using just an app and a smartphone connected to Orange Spain’s 5G commercial network, the vehicles with 5G SIM cards and onboard cameras were controlled with ease by the racers.

Xiaomi Cyberdog

Dogs are genuinely adorable, but these hairy pets aren’t just for anyone due to different reasons: allergy, costs, responsibilities, space, and more. Xiaomi then introduced the Cyberdog, a robotic dog that can perform tricks like the real one.

Cyberdog is equipped with an NVIDIA processor using the Jetson Xavier platform. The internal engine lets it flip, perform commands, and move at a speed of 11.52 km /h. It only measures 77.1 x 35.5 x 40 cm and weighs 14 kg, allowing it to save space.

It can track objects and build a map of the movement via its autonomous mode, and you can give your commands using the six built-in mics. Aiding it in its activity are the 11 high-precision sensors, artificial intelligence cameras, and computer vision support integrated into the system.

On the other hand, while Cyberdog’s purpose isn’t explained by Xiaomi, the company underlines that the dog’s open-source nature will “propel the development and potential of quadruped robots.”