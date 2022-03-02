During the highly anticipated MWC 2022, OPPO revealed the OPPO 5G CPE T2, its latest 5G CPE device after the OPPO 5G CPE T1 series, and the Omni. Of course, the 5G CPE T2 comes in an entirely new design, along with the latest O-Reserve 2.0 smart antenna technology by OPPO. Aside from being made of recycled materials, a lot is going on with this new device. For instance, the OPPO 5G CPE T2 provides snappier and more stable connectivity, making it ideal for both homes and offices looking for a fast 5G connection.

According to OPPO’s press release, devices like this transform 5G signals into Wi-Fi or LAN network connections. This way, multiple devices can connect to a 5G service, even in areas that don’t have existing broadband infrastructure. The OPPO 5G CPE T2 essentially acts as a bridge that allows devices to connect to fast 5G internet.

That said, here are some of the features you can expect from this latest 5G hub:

Ultimate Connectivity

It features a Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM X62 5G Modem-RF system. OPPO has been working with Qualcomm to improve this system further, and there is notably a 20% increase in data transfer speeds.

The Snapdragon X62 5G modem is interchangeable with the Snapdragon X65 modem, allowing OPPO to upgrade the device if needed quickly.

It uses the latest O-Reserve 2.0 smart antenna technology.

Thanks to OPPO’s Wi-Fi Channel Selection Technology, the 5G CPE T2 monitors network channels in real-time, enhancing connectivity even further.

Innovative Design

The OPPO 5G CPE T2 also has a clean, sleek, and minimalist look, much like the others that came before it. As such, it can effortlessly fit into any environment.

Thanks to its textured surface, the device is not only dust-proof but resistant to stain as well.

The device has a unique internal architecture, which means heat isn’t an issue, as the T2 has fundamental heat dissipation components.

OPPO has already sealed some notable partnerships with many industry leaders, and they plan on empowering more people through 5G connectivity. Interested buyers can expect the OPPO 5G CPE T2 in the second half of the year.