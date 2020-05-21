The Original Xbox source code has been leaked online, including the console’s development kit software.

Reported on by The Verge, the Original Xbox source code appeared online earlier this month but has only just been reported as legitimate.

The huge leak includes the system’s operating system, internal emulators used for game testing and internal documents meant to help developers learn the intricacies of the aged hardware.

Unofficial Xbox emulators have existed for numerous years. CXBX, XQEMU, and CXBX Reloaded have all struggled to recreate the beloved system since the early 2000s; despite PlayStation 2 and GameCube emulation thriving, the Xbox has rarely been in a good position until lately.

“We’re aware of these reports and are investigating,” a Microsoft spokesperson told The Verge.

Despite unofficial emulators existing, Microsoft has worked on their own internal emulators to create flawless Xbox emulation on Xbox One and Xbox One X for their backward compatibility program. The service will also exist on Thrill next-generation Xbox Series X.