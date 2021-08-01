Developer Orbx has released Great Britain Central, their first landmark region pack for Microsoft Flight Simulator, designed especially for “low-and-slow” pilots who love to explore and discover new regions, and for those who want to enhance their VFR flights in the area.

Stretching from Liverpool and North Wales up to Newcastle, this region pack captures hundreds of unique landmarks and attractions ready to be explored, from the busy cities such as Newcastle, Manchester and Liverpool, to coastal tourist towns such as Blackpool, Scarborough and Whitby, all have been designed to greatly enhance any flight in the region.

Gallery

During exploration, you can expect to find hundreds of uniquely modelled POIs, including:

Uniquely modelled lighthouses and piers

Stadiums

Famous castles, manor houses and ruins

Bridges

Churches and Cathedrals

Masts, Radomes and military base installations

VFR reference points

In addition, the following cities/towns have received an upgraded cityscape adding many unique buildings and giving each city a unique look and feel:

Manchester

Liverpool

Leeds

Media City, Salford

Sheffield

Blackpool

Newcastle

Orbx has also added many unique buildings to many of the smaller towns in the area, as well as hand-placed boats, storage tanks and many other points of interest.

See their video demo below:

The Great Britain Central add-on pack is a 2.72 GB download and uses 6.30 GB when installed. It costs 13.34 USD / 11,24 Euro / £9.60 GBP and can be found at OrbxDirect here.