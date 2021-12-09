OPPO has just given the internet the first look at its first-ever foldable phone, OPPO Find N 5G, ahead of the Inno Day 2021 event, which is set to kick off on December 14. The Chinese brand has dropped a teaser of the OPPO Find N 5G, revealing the exact launch date and what the device looks like.

According to the teaser video, the Find N 5G folds inward like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but this is something we’ve been hearing for a long time. However, when folded, it won’t be as bigger as the Z Fold 3. The Find N 5G will also be smaller than iPhone 13 Pro Max, Huawei Mate X2. In other words, we OPPPo’s first-ever foldable phone might feature a more compact design than its rival products.

The teaser, however, doesn’t go into details about the specifications of the device. The company has only revealed the front part of the device, according to which, it features a notch design to house the selfie camera, and that’s all about the front side. We also see a camera bump at the backside, but it provides us no clarity over how many sensors it will use.

Dropping a teaser a few days before the official launch event is a classic method of creating hype surrounding the product. OPPO isn’t doing anything different here in terms of marketing.

According to the teaser, OPPO Find N 5G will be unveiled on December 15. However, it remains to be seen whether the company makes it available outside of China.

OPPO Find N 5G rumored specs

According to rumors, the company’s first-ever foldable phone is codenamed “Peacock” and will feature an 8-inch LTPO OLED display panel with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. It’s expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery, though it’s not clear whether it’ll have support for the blazing-fast 125W fast charging support. The foldable phone will be powered by Android 11-based Color OS 11.