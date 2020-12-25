LetsGoDigital has uncovered some documents that suggest Oppo is working on a smartphone with an expanding screen which may be co-branded with American fashion designer Tom Ford.

The device expands vertically and features a futuristic pull-out display. The device appears to be in advanced design stages, and appears to be aimed at women, with a place to attach a lanyard, popular with women in Asia.

On the back, there is a triple camera system with concealed flash, and it features a metal frame, a wood-grain design with fabric and leather accents.

There may be a secondary screen on the back, exposed when you pull out the screen, which can be used to take selfies, as there does not appear to be a front-facing camera.

As noted earlier, the device appears to be in advanced design stages, and may also be co-branded with Shakira. It is of course not clear if or when it will come to market.