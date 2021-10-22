Earlier this year we heard rumors of many new Android OEMs joining the foldable bandwagon, including the Chinese tech brand OPPO. And now it seems that there is an element of truth in the rumors as OPPO is said to be launching its first-ever foldable phone as early as next month, a Chinese tipster has revealed on Weibo.

While sources close to the tipster confirm that a foldable phone from OPPO is launching next month, we haven’t heard about the official name that the company will use for the device.

We haven’t heard a lot about the OPPO foldable device, but a few months back, there were rumors that OPPO would seek help from Samsung to develop the display for its foldable device. Rumor also has it that the OPPO foldable phone will adopt a design similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, meaning it’ll fold inward. It’s expected to be a premium phone that has all the latest hardware inside it. For instance, there is likely to be the Snapdragon 888 chip inside it to run the device, a 120 Hz screen refresh rate to make the scrolling smooth. The smartphone will be based on ColorOS 12.

Talking about the cameras, it is rumored to use a 50 MP IMX766 sensor on the back. Unfortunately, we don’t know the details about other camera sensors.

However, the foldable phone is not the only gadget that the company is planning to launch next month. If rumors are to be believed, OPPO’s first-ever foldable phone will debut alongside the Reno 7. Currently, we don’t know the official launch date. But as we move closer to the launch date, we expect to see more details about these smartphones surfacing on the internet. Rest assured, we’ll keep you updated about all the latest leaks related to the company’s upcoming foldable phone, so stay tuned.

via Gizmochina