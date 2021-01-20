Find X3 series is Oppo’s upcoming flagship phone, and a phone from the lineup with model number CPH2173 just passed China’s 3C certification, hinting that the launching could be imminent. Oppo’s official Weibo account hinted that the Find X3 will launch in March this year, and now that the smartphone has passed the 3C certification, the March release window seems even more accurate.

The certification site reveals that the listed model of the Find X3 will have a 65W charger and will feature 4,500 mAh. Apart from that, the 3C certification site reveals no useful details about the smartphone.

However, if rumors are to be believed, the Find X3 will feature a 6.7? OLED display with a screen resolution of 1440p. The smartphone has support for adaptive refresh rate — it can go from 10 Hz all the way up to 120 Hz. On the back, you get four cameras — one 25x zoom ‘microscope’ macro lens, two 50 MP sensors from Sony and the other could be a 2x/3x zoom camera. Housing this camera is a weird camera bump as you can see in the above image. The smartphone will support wireless charging, which is currently missing in the Find X2, and will be based on Snapdragon 888.

Just like the Find X2, the back panel of its successor will have a vegan leather rear panel and not a glass panel. What this means is that the Find X3 won’t be a fingerprint magnet, unlike many of its rivals.

How many of you own the Oppo Find X2? If you own the Find X2., what improvements do you want to see in the upcoming Find X3? Let us know in the comments down below.

via GSMarena