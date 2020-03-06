OPPO announces new Find X2 Pro flagship device to take on Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Chinese OEM OPPO today announced the new Find X2 flagship smartphone series. The Find X2 Pro device will directly compete with the recently announced Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in the Chinese market. The Find X2 Pro device is powered by Snapdragon 865 processor and comes with a great 3K QHD+ display that supports 120Hz refresh rate. OPPO has included a triple camera setup on the back of this device which includes the 13MP periscope telephoto lens that allows you to take 10x zoom images. The device will be available in the following two exciting new finishes:

Black Ceramic: High-density ceramic is laser cut with micrometre-level precision and polished to perfection, for a gleaming surface that feels as silky as it looks.

Orange Vegan Leather: Fine microfiber vegan leather forms a lightweight, durable, and eco-friendly finish that truly stands out from the crowd.

You can learn more about this device below.

Display:

A smooth 120Hz refresh rate, 3K QHD+ clarity, and billion-colour vibrancy make this a flagship-level screen that has it all and does it all.

Find X2 series brings visuals to life with over 1 billion colours (8+2-bit) – 64 times the typical number (8-bit). Now, colour transitions look smooth, and every detail shines through in natural, lifelike vibrancy.

AI Adaptive Eye Protection System automatically chooses the optimal colour temperature and brightness for your surroundings, keeping your eyes feeling comfortable. With TÜV Rheinland Full Care Display Certification, your eyes are under the best care possible.

Videos have never looked as good as they do with our brand-new O1 Ultra Vision Engine. An optimization chip ensures excellent image quality, and even ordinary videos can be transformed into high-frame-rate HDR masterpieces. Combined with Dolby Atmos and dual stereo speakers, it’s like having a private movie theatre in your pocket.

Find X2 series features motion compensation technology, which can bring videos at 30 fps or lower up to 60 or 120 fps, reducing motion blur and lag and delivering clearer and smoother video experience. To top it off, videos look extra smooth on our 120 Hz Ultra Vision Screen.

Video on Find X2 series is as lifelike as it gets, thanks to the rich colour, sharp contrast, and refined detail of HDR10+ certified display. Not only can you enjoy a wide range of HDR resources, but also ordinary videos can get an HDR makeover in real time with the O1 Ultra Vision Engine.

Large, full-range top and bottom speakers create a sense of depth and bass that will draw any listener in. And with Dolby Atmos and our O1 Ultra Vision Engine, audio and video are truly immersive experiences.

Camera:

Find X2 Pro serves as your second pair of eyes with its 48MP wide-angle lens, 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 13MP periscope telephoto lens. Enhanced with dual OIS and 12-bit True Capture, this is a camera that lets you record whatever you want, however you want.

When the perfect shot is ready to be taken, you shouldn’t have to wait. With our innovative All-Pixel Omnidirectional PDAF, every pixel is a focus point. With the added support of laser focus, you can quickly capture fully focused shots in any type of lighting.

Now you can capture your life like it’s a feature film. Live HDR Video mode records real-time HDR video in 10-bit colour depth. Combined with our True Billion Colour Display, every video you record becomes a dynamic, cinematic experience.

With Ultra Steady Video, even the shakiest of conditions can’t interfere with capturing memories. Activate Pro mode for a broader perspective and clearer image quality, enhanced by the 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and our upgraded stabilization algorithm.

Find X2 Pro comes with 3 different recording microphones to capture a full 360° of sound. You can block out wind noise, record in 3D audio mode, or even lock on to a subject in a video and amplify its sound as the camera zooms.

Others:

The 65W SuperVOOC flash charging brings the 4260 mAh battery to 40% in just 10 minutes, fully charging in 38 minutes.13,14 And TÜV Rheinland Certified Safe Fast-Charge System means you can use the phone during charging safely and efficiently.

An upgraded Hidden Fingerprint Unlock technology is used for fast and secure unlocking at your fingertips, with 91% slimmer scanner module and 10% larger scanning area.

Find X2 series supports both NSA and SA modes for 5G and worldwide roaming, so you can enjoy connectivity without limitations. And Smart 5G technology can intelligently choose a network type to maximize speed and battery life depending on conditions.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor gives Find X2 Pro both strong performance and high energy efficiency.

With 8 scenarios and 4 intensity levels, Find X2 Pro responds to touch with a gentle yet distinctive vibration, thanks to a large X-axis motor lying beneath the screen’s surface.

With IP68 protection, Find X2 Pro not only withstands daily splashes and spills, but can also survive your outdoor adventures.

Source: Oppo