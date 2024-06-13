Opera web browser now available as a native app for Windows on ARM

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Last month, Opera released the developer version of their web browser as a native app for Windows on ARM. Today, Opera One, their flagship browser, is available as a native app for Windows on ARM. This ARM native browser will deliver faster and better optimized browsing experience for Opera One users.

Also this new ARM-optimized version of Opera One will allow you to browse longer, thanks to power-efficient design of the Arm-based processors. When combined with Opera’s battery saver mode, you can significantly increase your browsing time in a single charge.

Also, this Arm-optimized version of Opera will support downloading local LLMs which can run efficiently using the powerful NPU found on the Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus series processors. These models can be used for text generation, sentiment analysis, and more.

Opera claims that this ARM native Opera One build will run more than twice as fast on Snapdragon X Elite-based Windows PCs.

You can download Opera One for Windows on ARM for free here.