Opera releases native Windows on ARM build that runs more than twice as fast

Today, Opera announced the release of native ARM-based build for Windows on ARM devices. Microsoft’s App Assure team and Qualcomm worked with Opera team to make this possible. Opera claims that this ARM native Opera build will run more than twice as fast on Snapdragon X Elite-based Windows PCs.

“We want to make sure that you get the best possible performance when browsing with Opera no matter the platform you are using; that’s why we’ve made Opera go native for Arm-powered devices on Windows,” wrote Opera team.

Also, this Arm-optimized version of Opera will support downloading local LLMs which can run efficiently using the powerful NPU found on the Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus series processors. These models can be used for text generation, sentiment analysis, and more.

Opera running on Windows on ARM will also deliver significantly better battery life. If you use Opera’s battery saver feature, it will significantly boost your browsing time in a single charge.

You can download the latest build of Opera for Windows on ARM here.