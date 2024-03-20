Opera reveals 164% rise in downloads on iOS due to DMA, 30% for Brave

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The European Union’s recently implemented Digital Markets Act (DMA) appears to be impacting mobile browser usage in the region. Since March 7th, 2024, when the DMA came into effect, smartphone users in the EU have encountered prompts to choose their default browser. This has coincided with a rise in users exploring alternative browsers.

One such browser, Opera, reported a substantial increase in new users, particularly for its iOS app. Opera for iOS downloads reportedly saw a 164% increase between March 5th and 7th, 2024, as users started to be prompted to choose for themselves.

Similarly, Brave Browser earlier reported a rise of 30% in downloads on a daily basis since the implementation of DMA. During most of this period, the number of daily installs remained stable, fluctuating around 7,500, but after the iOS update was released on March 6th, there was a sharp increase in installations, with the number getting to just over 11,000.

Undoubtedly, these initial figures suggest that DMA influences user behavior in the mobile browser market.

The DMA mandates that phone manufacturers offer a selection of default browsers, which gives users greater control over their browsing experience.

This goes with a recent Opera survey conducted before March 6th, 2024, which indicated that 8 out of 10 European smartphone users were open to trying a new browser. Additionally, nearly all those surveyed expressed a desire for more choice and transparency when selecting their preferred browser.

More here.