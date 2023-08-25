OpenAI – Scale AI new partnership will help business fine-tune their AI models

In a recent development in the tech world, the OpenAI – Scale AI partnership has just been announced. The tech maker behind ChatGPT said that the partnership will make it easier for enterprises to fine-tune OpenAI’s advanced AI models, such as GPT-3.5 Turbo and GPT-4.

“We’re working with Scale as a preferred partner to extend the benefits of our fine-tuning capability given their experience helping enterprises securely and effectively leverage data for AI. Building robust enterprise-grade functionality requires rigorous data enrichment and model evaluation,” the company announces in a blog post.

Fine-tuning is a process of adjusting the parameters of an AI model to improve its performance on a specific task. This can be done by training the model on a dataset of data that is relevant to the task.

The partnership between OpenAI and Scale will give enterprises access to Scale’s expertise in data labeling and management. Scale will help enterprises to prepare their data for fine-tuning, and to evaluate the performance of the fine-tuned models.

Not too long ago, OpenAI also announced that they’ve acquired AI studio Global Illumination. Based in New York, the startup has a track record of building tools, infrastructures, and digital experiences using AI.

You can get started by booking a demo on Scale AI’s site here.