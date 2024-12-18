OpenAI is, unfortunately, not releasing Sora's API any time soon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

OpenAI has recently launched Sora, its video-generating model, during the company’s holiday-themed 12-day “shipmas.” The hype is real, so much so that developers have been asking whether the Microsoft-backed company is releasing Sora’s API any time soon.

Unfortunately, no. During an AMA session, OpenAI’s head of developer experience Romain Huet says that there are currently no plans to release Sora’s API. Replying to a user’s question, Huet says, “We don’t have plans for a Sora API yet, but we’d love to hear more! What will you build if we ship one? “

An API allows different software systems to communicate and exchange data with each other. So, a Sora API would specifically mean that there’ll be a way to programmatically integrate its video generation capabilities into other apps or workflows.

In another API-related question, Huet also mentions that OpenAI has been seeing a lot of developers building with the Assistants API and is continuing to invest in the necessary tools for creating agents. He also hinted that next year there will be more updates and features to support developers.

Sora’s launch was stained by a leak when a group of artists exposed its front end during the beta testing period, allowing non-beta testers to try it out until OpenAI shut it down after three hours.

And on top of that, Google also released its “answer,” the video-generating model Veo, for businesses and enterprises. It’s capable of creating AI-generated videos in up to 1080p resolution. Then, Veo 2 also arrived not too long after with a resolution cap of up to 4K.